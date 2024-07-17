An opportunity for Essex residents to help shape the 2025 municipal budget.

The town has opened an interactive budget tool for residents to create their own draft budget by allocating monies towards capital initiatives that they believe are essential for the town's growth and prosperity.



The town says the input gathered will play a crucial role in guiding council and administration through the difficult decisions involved in creating the annual budget.



Mayor Sherry Bondy says it's important for council to hear resident feedback before council begins budget deliberations.



"What are your priorities? Tell us. Last year we spent over 50 per cent of our capital budget on roads. Do you want us to do the same? What's important to you? Parks and recreation, flooding prevention, sustainability, roads, sidewalks, you name it, we want to hear from you."



She says they're expecting to hear feedback on a number of issues including roads and recreation.



"Top of mind still, especially on my desk is flood prevention. So we're talking about do we want to do more with flood prevention because if we want to become more resilient, it's going to take money."



She says there's no hiding from inflation and the 2025 budget could prove challenging for council.



"We can't have it all. We can't have a zero per cent tax increase and the same level of service. That's something that we know. We have 324 kilometres of roads and look at thee storm water mains and drains. We're a very large municipality and a rural municipality, so it's hard to make sure that everything is taken care of."



Bondy says council hopes to start budget deliberations early this fall.



To participate in the budget engagement process visit essex.ca/BudgetInput .



Deadline to submit feedback is Aug. 31, 2024.



By completing the online budget tool, individuals will also have the option to enter for a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards.

