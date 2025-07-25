Essex residents are fighting a local company to protect their quiet rural lifestyle.

Hearn Hunting and Fishing Lodge is an authorized short-term rental on Concession Six, north of Harrow. The owners have started hosting weddings which is currently not permitted.

To comply with municipal bylaws, they must rezone a portion of the property currently zoned for agricultural purposes. They have asked the town to approve an On Farm Diversified Use (OFDU).

This zoning is essentially a temporary by-law amendment to allow Hearn to host up to 10 events - primarily 'boutique weddings' - from May 1 to October 31.

The town hosted a special meeting on July 21, but deferred their decision because there were so many angry residents, including Robin Totten who lives two properties over on Concession 6, less than two kilometres from the Hearn Lodge.

Totten says the development of the buildings on the house and garage was loud enough.

"Finally it got a little bit quiet for a bit. And then they start with this party venue and it's every weekend. We have no choice. It just starts blasting."

The property owners built a berm along Concession 6 to help with noise abatement but Totten says it doesn't help.

"It's not like in town where you have the houses that are buffering and other noises that are mixing with it and things like that. It travels."

She says she's frustrated the company hasn't been fined for hosting weddings without a permit to do so.

"People say I'm angry and I am because it's been going on for so long and we haven't been listened to."

Town administrators are recommending the application be approved, noting it complies with all bylaw standards.

All town and county agencies, including Fire Services and ERCA have approved the application.

Mayor Sherry Bondy is hosting a public meeting on August 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrow Portuguese Club to hear additional concerns or answer questions from residents.

Council will reconsider the application at their meeting on August 11.