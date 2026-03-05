The Town of Essex is reminding residents of its cemetery bylaw.

In a social media post the town said non-compliant personal items left at gravesites will be removed to ensure safety and maintain respectful resting spaces.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said residents are permitted to leave flowers and large iron crosses at grave sites, but the bylaw does have restrictions.

"Ditching, like cutting around it, hedges, iron trellis, chains, rocks, watering pots, toys, shells, glassware. We want to make sure that there's not glass that's left there because it can be broken," she said.

Seasonal decorations like flowers, wreaths, and blankets must be removed within specified timeframes to prevent decay and disruption to maintenance.

Bondy said this has been a challenging file for the town with upset residents who were not used to the rules and regulations.

"This is difficult. This has been a really difficult one because this is where people's loved one are and I understand and I'm compassionate and I emphasize with that. I have people that I know that are there too," she said.

"I think that's why we're trying to, again, get the message out, again, be proactive."

She said unfortunately there was an interaction between guests and cemetery staff that escalated.

"We actually had people who were really rude to our contractor last year, and that's something that we don't like to see," said Bondy.

"They're going the job that the town has asked them to do. So I ask that if you have an issue please contacts the clerks and don't take it out on our contractor who is there just doing their job."

Bondy stressed to keep contact information up to date with the town of Essex to receive notifications about any removals.

Items not in compliance with Cemetery By-Law 1812 will be securely stored for 30 days before being discarded if not collected.

-With files from CTV Windsor