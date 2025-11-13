The Essex Region Goodfellows will hit the streets beginning Friday to help those in need.

Town of Essex firefighters and several service organizations will be handing out this year's edition of the Essex Region Goodfellows Newspaper on Friday Nov. 14 and Saturday Nov. 15, collecting donations from drivers.

Brandon Chartier, chair, Essex Region Goodfellows, said volunteers will be spread out across Essex, McGregor and Harrow.

"It's our biggest fundraising event. You'll see Essex Fire and Rescue firefighters and volunteers manning the street corners and businesses throughout," Chartier said.

Chartier said the need is greater than ever.

"This year certainly we've seen some challenges between U.S. trade war, and economic uncertainties, the need is still great within our community, many of our food banks are seeing the uptake in need from residents," he said.

All the funds raised stay in the community and are donated to four local registered food banks: the Essex Food Bank, the Essex Salvation Army, the Harrow St. Vincent de Paul, and the McGregor St. Vincent de Paul.

Chartier said the food banks are ready to help those in need.

"Those families will be given food hampers, and if required, toys for their families so they can have a festive holiday season," said Chartier.

He said upwards of $45,000 was raised in 2024.

Anyone in need of food bank support can get in touch with the Windsor Essex County Food Bank Association to be directed to their closest resource.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson