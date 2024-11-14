The Essex Region Goodfellows is ready to hit the streets to help those in need.

The group will be marking 20 years of helping the needy when volunteers spread out across Essex for the annual newspaper drive.

Town of Essex firefighters and several service organizations will be out on the streets and in a number of intersections on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 to hand out this year's edition of the Essex Region Goodfellows Newspaper and collect donations from drivers.

More than 50 volunteers will be found across Essex, Harrow, Gesto, McGregor and every other site where they can collect funds.

Brandon Chartier, Chairperson of the Essex Region Goodfellows, says they raised $80,000 last year and hope to do even better this year.

"Our community has always gone to bat for us and has always come through, whether it's through private donations or our paper campaign. They've always gone to bat for us; I've seen that myself in my personal life. Essex is a strong community, and I have no doubt that they'll be going to bat for us again," he says.

Chartier says people are struggling with the cost of food, housing, and utility bills.

"When that's all coupled together, it makes you start trimming the fat, and unfortunately, the grocery bill is where we're trimming that. The need is definitely great in our community, as it is everywhere," he says.

Chartier says they're looking for anything when it comes to donations.

"5 cents, $5, $10, any little bit helps. I know that everyone says that, but truly, everything helps. Donate what you can; we'll take whatever you can donate because it's going to the same cause, and that's helping our community," he says.

All the funds raised stay in the community and are donated to four local registered food banks: the Essex Food Bank, the Essex Salvation Army, the Harrow St. Vincent de Paul, and the McGregor St. Vincent de Paul.