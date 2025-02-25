The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook.

ERCA says that warm temperatures have melted much of the remaining snow across the region, and the ground has little to no infiltration capacity as it is saturated, and smaller drains and watercourses have much of their capacity used up by a mixture of snow, snowmelt, and ice.

Much of the snowmelt is also being held in the farm fields as it pools and waits to enter the rural drainage system. Major tributaries still have ample capacity even with the remaining ice in place near their respective mouths.

Forecasts are predicting less than 7 mm of rain from Wednesday to Thursday. While this is a small amount, it will exacerbate existing ground conditions and low-lying areas that already have standing water.

Given the present conditions and forecasts, risks of ice jams along major watercourses is considered low.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid any areas where flooding may be occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

The statement is in effect until Thursday Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.