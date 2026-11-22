The Town of Essex is getting some help to make Colchester Beach more accessible.

The town has received a $14,450 grant from the Honey Family Foundation Fund, held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

The money will be used to replace the existing Mobi-Mat at the beach, which provides an accessible pathway across the sand and down to the waterfront.

The Mobi-Mat pathway was first installed in June 2018.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says the Mobi-Mat was incredible for the beach but needed to be replaced.

“Unfortunately, their lifespan isn’t forever. So our team has been reaching out, applying for grants, and we were successful. So we’re really happy that we’ll be able to replace with little cost to the taxpayers.”

She says it’s an important feature that gets plenty of use from people with different mobility needs.

“It’s used by seniors, people with strollers and walkers. And it also, it’s just a nice way to access the beach. This is one of the key things that we want to maintain.”

Bondy says the funding will also help speed up the replacement process rather than waiting for budget deliberations.

“Now this way we’re going to hit the ground rolling a lot sooner because we know that we can go out there and purchase it. We have the funds. So it really is exciting because we want to make sure that everybody has access to the beach at Colchester. This is one of the predominant features down by our lake. We’ve seen the need for it.”

The town expects to have the new Mobi-Mat in place sometime next year, with more details and a project timeline expected in early 2027.