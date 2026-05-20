Essex reaches agreement for new industrial park

The Town of Essex is signing an agreement to move closer to the creation of a new industrial park.

Town council approved a development agreement Tuesday night for the Inspiration Industrial Park.

Overall, it will feature six large fully serviced industrial lots on Concession Road 14 near Highway 3.

Town staff said the agreement positions Essex to attract new industrial developments and create new jobs in the community.

Council heard the project is being developed in partnership with Abe Friesen of Essex Weld Solutions, and will include the expansion of sanitary and water services and infrastructure for the industrial park and nearby employment lands.

Coun. Kim Verbeek said the development of the town’s Industrial Sector has been a long time in the making.

“We are very proud and happy to do. This inspiration industrial park is going to generate growth, it’s going to generate jobs, it’s going to generate new tax revenue. It’s going to bring people to our town and to our businesses.”

Coun. Katie McGuire-Blais said she’s hopeful to see shovels in the ground as soon as possible.

“So, I feel like we are ready to push this through. We want to see development. This is a perfect place for it. I hope that you have sellers or buyers, and I hope that we can see this progress quickly for you and for the municipality,” she said.

Through creating added tax revenue, some members of council are hopeful it can help financially support other projects happening in the city.

Earlier this year, the town put out a call for those interested in the recreational development of the Essex Centre Sports Fields.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said the industrial park puts the town on the right path to pay for projects residents want to see.

“Developments like this are exactly what we need, increased tax assessment to help get our sports fields up and running, so I’m thrilled to see this, too,” Bondy said.

Once the developer has met all conditions of the agreement, the lots can be registered on title and then sold.