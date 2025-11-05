Provincial police are warning the public of a rise in grandparent scams across Essex County.

Officers initiated a fraud investigation in Lakeshore on Oct. 31, after a victim of a scam called her daughter who then contacted police.

Investigators say the victim received several phone calls from an individual claiming to be a lawyer who informed the victim that her grandson had been involved in a head-on collision, and that her grandson had been arrested and required $6,500 cash for bail.

Later that day, a man reportedly attended the victim's residence and collected the cash before leaving the area.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate this incident, along with 11 other grandparent scam reports across the region.

Police offered tips to protect yourself: