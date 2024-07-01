Essex County OPP are asking residents who live on Rosewood Drive in Lakeshore to check their security surveillance cameras between 9:00 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jun. 27, to see if it captured a vehicle or cyclist involved in a collision.

Around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the call and an 8-year-old boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a minivan.



The OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.



Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online message at helpsolvecrime.com where tips may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.