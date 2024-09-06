A busy Labour Day weekend for Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

277 charges were laid for a variety of infractions, including charges for violations falling under the "Big Four".



Those include distracted driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding and aggressive driving, and not wearing seatbelts.



143 speeding charges were laid, 20 seatbelt charges, 6 impaired driving charges, 1 distracted driving charge and 1 stunt driving charge.



Police say 67 charges were laid for other infractions and 141 warnings were issued.



"Essex OPP officers continue to observe risky driving behaviours by some commuters on our highways and roadways and the Labour Day long weekend was no exception, as excessive speed, distracted driving, impaired driving, and a lack of seatbelt use continued to be the areas of specific concern," said OPP A/Inspector Jamie Smith.



"Members of Essex County OPP will continue to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives and provide education as a means of ensuring everyone's safety. Please respect the rules of the road and drive with respect," he added.

