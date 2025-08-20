Essex County OPP are warning the public that counterfeit money is in the county and advise to be careful when accepting large bills.
In an effort to prevent more victims from receiving counterfeit cash, OPP are offering the following tips:
To help determine if a bill is counterfeit, look for these security features that can be found on an authentic Canadian $20 bill:
If you suspect a bill is counterfeit:
The Essex BIA took to social media on Monday stating that a number of businesses in downtown Essex reported that they had received counterfeit bills.
Police remind businesses to stay alert when handling cash. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately.
More tips on how to spot counterfeit bills can be found here.