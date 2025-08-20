Essex County OPP are warning the public that counterfeit money is in the county and advise to be careful when accepting large bills.

In an effort to prevent more victims from receiving counterfeit cash, OPP are offering the following tips:

To help determine if a bill is counterfeit, look for these security features that can be found on an authentic Canadian $20 bill:

Holographic strip: Tilt the bill to see the metallic portrait and building images shift

Transparent window: Look for the transparent window with a detailed metallic portrait

Raised ink: Feel for the raised ink on the large "20" on the bill and the words "Bank of Canada"

Hidden numbers: Use a light source to find hidden numbers and patterns on the bill

If you suspect a bill is counterfeit:

Don’t confront the person who gave it to you

Take note of the person’s description and any people with them

Contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122

Officers remind businesses to stay alert when handling cash. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately.

The Essex BIA took to social media on Monday stating that a number of businesses in downtown Essex reported that they had received counterfeit bills .

