The Town of Essex is doubling the incentives available to its residents to help reduce the risk of basement flooding.

The town is offering owners of single-family and duplex homes the opportunity to receive an increased financial subsidy to disconnect downspouts, complete investigative camera work, install a sump pump and/or back-water valve, or purchase a rain barrel.

Kevin Girard, Director of Infrastructure Services, says the town is making continuous improvements to a complex system of underground pipes, sewers, and catch basins.

"We know that these improvements alone can't completely protect a home from basement flooding. With the increasing and frequent weather events related to climate change, we believe it's impairative residents can take action to reduce basement flooding on their own property as well," he says.

The eligible amounts for the following items have been upgraded:

- Install Backwater Valve(s) (permit required) - Up to 100% of cost ($1000 maximum)

- Install sump pump (including sump pit) to disconnect foundation drains from floor drains - Up to 100% of cost ($1750 maximum)

- Investigative Pipe Camera work - Up to 100% of cost ($400 maximum)

- Downspout Disconnection - Up to 100% of cost ($75 maximum)

- Rain Barrel Subsidy - Up to 100% of cost ($100 maximum)

- Sump Pump Overflow - Up to 100% of cost ($300 maximum)

Girard says the former program launched in 2015 had a lifetime eligible subsidy of around $1,800, but it is going up to $3,575.

He says whenever they see large flooding events, they see it from two sources—the sanitary system or failed sump pump systems.

"I would strongly consider the installation of a backwater valve to stop that backflow of sanitary sewage into basements. That's the number one protection against flooding for the sanitary sewers. Then also the new subsidy that will allow residents to receive financial assistance to install a sump pump overflow," he says.

The program is available to homeowners who live in the Town of Essex and do not have amounts owing to the town, such as back taxes or overdue payments.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.essex.ca/subsidy.

To learn more about the Town of Essex Climate Change Adaptation Plan, please visit www.essex.ca/ClimateReady.