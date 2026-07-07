Essex moves ahead with sports fields grant bid

A sign marks the future home of the Essex Centre Sports Fields, where the Town of Essex is seeking federal funding to help advance the next phase of the long-planned recreation project. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Essex council voted Monday night to apply for up to $5.2 million through the federal Build Communities Stronger Fund to continue development of the $13-million Essex Centre Sports Fields project.

Council heard Phase 1 was completed with the help of a $750,000 federal grant, creating six soccer fields, drainage infrastructure, retention ponds and an access road.

The next phase would include site servicing, a multi-use baseball diamond, parking and access roads, lighting and design work. The town would fund the balance through investment income, development charges, parkland reserves and long-term debt.

Ward 4 coun. Rodney Hammond questioned whether taxpayers in Harrow would see enough benefit from the proposal.

“I’m having a hard time selling a $13 million commitment to the taxpayers of Harrow, so unless they’re going to be utilizing it, it’s a no sale,” Hammond said.

Ward 1 coun. Katie McGuire-Blais argued the town should pursue outside funding whenever possible.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to apply to get the additional funding from the federal government,” she said.

“These opportunities aren’t coming at us right left and centre and and every time we’ve tried to apply for the province it’s been declined.”

Ward 1 coun. Joe Garon believed the investment would attract more activity over time.

“I’m still a firm believer that if we get some people playing on that field, it’ll just generate more interest in league play, not only from Essex Ward 1, but from outside of our Ward 1 and even outside of our town,” Garon said.

If the application is denied, the matter will return to council for further discussion, although administration has recommended proceeding with a scaled-back $4-million second phase funded through investment income, development charges and parkland reserves.

The motion passed 5-3, with Ward 3 councillors Brad Allard and Jason Matyi, along with Ward 1 councillor Rodney Hammond, voting against it.