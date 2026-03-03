Essex council voted to move hold public consultations this fall, seeking feedback on whether to move to bi-weekly garbage pick up.

Currently, Essex residents receive weekly garbage pickup up and bi weekly yard waste pickup depending on the season.

The change, if approved, would begin in 2028.

Consultation will evaluate how much waste residents are generating since the start of the green bin program.

Staff estimated a reduction in collection frequency could save the town about $370,000 annually.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley said he felt it important that the town hold broad and meaningful engagement before any decisions are made.

"We've seen with the green bin rollout that when residents feel they haven't been fully engaged it can create frustration," he said.

"I want to ensure that whatever consultation we undertake, it's proactive and broadly representative. We've learned that if residents don't feel engaged early it can create frustration."

Ward 2 coun. Kim Verbeek she wanted more data from the public, the County of Essex and Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) before she could make a final decision.

"The organics are suppose to make our garbage, our waste, go down, so I'd like to see the fall or even a little later and then take all of that information, and the public consultation before we bring it back to council," she said.

CAO Kate Giurissevich said public consultations would initiated by the town through a third party.

"That would consist of a mix of media platforms such as direct telephone, potentially mail-in surveys to make sure that we're targeting all demographics through that," she said.

"It wouldn't just be strictly social media use. It would be a targeted campaign to make sure we're obtaining information from all different users, age groups, through different media platforms."

According to a staff report, most county municipalities have not begun service level changes, but discussions are underway.

The City of Windsor moved to bi-weekly garbage pickup at the start of the year, following the green bin program launch last fall.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian