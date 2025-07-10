The mayor of Essex is looking for more information on how the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) conducts weekly beach testing.

WECHU takes water samples from area beaches on Wednesday's and posts results on Friday's, resulting in area beaches either being closed, a warning posted, or fully open.

Sherry Bondy introduced a motion at Monday night's council meeting wanting a follow up from WECHU, wanting to know if it's possible to determine the source of E.coli in the waters.

"Every municipality in Essex County lives on the water, so we need to start questioning our water quality more, find out if it's something going on in our own backyard, or is it something going on in the U.S.," Bondy said.

"To me it's not acceptable to go down to the beach, you get your family and you get down there and you find out that there's warning or a beach closure, and now you can't swim.

Bondy says she's looking to have discussions with different levels of government.

"We've had correspondence on our agendas looking at provincial support from other municipalities on septic systems, and inspecting septic systems, so is that something we can get maybe provincial resources and look at inspecting septic systems, if you live along the shoreline," she said.

"Maybe there are several hot taps or sewage leaking right into our lakes."

Bondy wonders if its time to have a regional committee to investigate the issue.

"Bring some scientists on board, really see, can we hone more on what is in the water, and try to find the sources rather than just putting up a sign, walking away, and saying the beach is closed," Bondy said.

"I don't want our beaches to be closed, I want all of our beaches to be open, and I want them to be safe."

Colchester Beach, located on the north shore of Lake Erie, is within Bondy's municipality. One warning has been issued for E.coli so far in 2025. In 2024, five warnings and one closure was issued.

Six warnings have been posted at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg since testing began in May, and one warning at Cedar Beach.

Sandpoint Beach remains temporarily closed to swimmers by the City of Windsor for safety not related to water testing.