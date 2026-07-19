Essex mayor wants Harrow crosswalk activated

Harrow Crosswalk at the intersection of Erie Street and King Street, July 2026

It’s been almost four years, and a pedestrian crosswalk in Harrow is still not activated.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy took to social media Monday afternoon to share her disappointment and to provide an update.

She says the town has been advised that the solar panels on the crosswalk are damaged and need to be replaced.

The crosswalk was installed during the Harrow Streetscape project almost four years ago at the intersection of Erie Street and King Street.

Bondy says the crosswalk is one of the deficiencies from the project.

She says residents are wondering why the crosswalk isn’t activated yet.

Bondy’s asking residents to be patient.

“I’m tracking it, I’m watching it, I’m asking questions all the time, so it’s not up and running now because the solar panels got damaged, so now it’s a parts issue,” says Bondy.

She says the intersection is busy, but a traffic signal is not warranted after a traffic study was conducted.

“If we continue to move forward, we may need a traffic light, but in the meantime it does warrant a pedestrian crosswalk, but it’s one of the deficiencies from the streetscape, so it’s still not working,” she says.

Bondy says the Harrow community has been waiting for this crosswalk.

“It’s a bit disappointing when we’ve been waiting almost four years for this crosswalk, so my hope is that it’s up and running by the time the kids go back to school,” says Bondy.

Says the town continues to work with the contractor on the crosswalk deficiencies.

Bondy says the town is hoping to have the crosswalk activated between mid-August and Labour Day.