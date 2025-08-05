Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy is hosting her own meeting next week to gauge public support for a new event centre near Harrow.

Hearn Hunting and Fishing Lodge wants to re-zone some of their agricultural lands to allow them to host events like weddings or birthday parties on their sprawling rural property on Concession Six.

Neighbours are strongly opposed to the idea as they say their evenings are disrupted by the sound from dj's or bands.

Even though residents spoke out about the event centre proposal for more than two hours on July 21, Bondy wants to hear from more residents.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, Bondy said this is one of the most controversial files council has faced this term.

"It's a hard decision because I truly see both sides, so it's seeing if can we come together, is it possible to meet together? The Hearn property is gorgeous. I can understand why people want to have weddings there, and I also understand the noise complaints and change the in agricultural area with the neighbours as well," Bondy said.

Bondy said she's had site visits at both Hearn and with neighbours, and agrees there is validity to the noise concerns raised.

"People have moved out to a rural area, basically in the middle of a bush, and they're hearing noise, so is there something that we can say maybe we can a number of events a year, not unlimited. Is there something that we can do to work together so that everybody is happy? I'm not sure, but that's my goal," she said.

Bondy said the public consultations are about taking the feedback back to administration to get further questions answered.

"No matter which way we go, we have to defend how we vote on this, and so public consultation is a big a deal to me," Bondy said.

"I've always relied heavily on what the public thinks, and at the end of the day, it's going to be a tough one in the Town of Essex. And this is, I will say, probably the most controversial topic this term of council."

The meeting is Tuesday, August 5, at 6 p.m. at the Harrow Portuguese Club.

Essex Council will debate the proposal at their meeting on August 11.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske