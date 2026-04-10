The mayor of Essex is looking for more information surrounding dogs in the town that are ending up in the Lakeshore Dog Pound.

Sherry Bondy says she reviewed the 2025 statistics from the Dog Pound Committee agenda at the end of March and was stunned by some of the numbers within the report.

Bondy presented a notice of motion asking administration to request from the Municipality of Lakeshore the number of dogs from Essex impounded and euthanized, with reasons, and to use such information to determine whether or not administration would suggest changes to the Town's Dog Pound Contract.

In 2025, 106 total dogs were admitted to the pound between Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, and Tecumseh - the four municipalities that comprise of the committee.

Bondy says Essex has the highest number of "dog days" at 278 - meaning the amount of days that the dogs sit in the pound - and the longer they sit in the pound, the more the town gets charged. Essex also had the highest number of dogs impounded at 35, followed by Lakeshore with 33.

Bondy says she's also extremely concerned with the dogs that are being euthanized. Essex had the highest amount with five dogs being euthanized for "no other choice". Lakeshore had two dogs euthanized, but LaSalle and Tecumseh had zero.

She wants a fulsome discussion with council on this issue.

"We do know that the Lakeshore Dog Pound has an agreement with St. Clair College and the Humane Society, but I really want to know what happens if the dogs aren't claimed by St. Clair College or the Humane Society, and just take it a step further to ensure that we're doing everything we can for animal welfare in the Municipality of Essex."

Bondy says it seems like many Essex dogs are in the pound.

"Do we have to do more public education about making sure your fence is secure, and making sure your dog is safe and not running around. It is pretty alarming, and it does cost us money, which is why we offset with dog tags. Dog tags are kind of like a user fee, but we do need to look into what it seems to be a lot of Essex dogs ending up in this regional dog pound."

She's extremely concerned with the number of dogs being euthanized.

"No other choice could potentially mean that they're old, or sick, or aggressive... I'm not sure, I'm not at the dog pound, but I do think that when you see a number like five that does really perk my ears up and makes me want to question what happened to these dogs."

The notice of motion will come back to council at a future meeting for final discussion.

As the committee only meets once a year, a final report will be brought to the committee in 2027 which will confirm the usage and billing requirements of each municipality.

When a stray dog is brought to the pound by the animal control officer, every attempt is made to locate its owner. Depending on how long the dog is at the pound for, it may be moved to the St. Clair College Veterinary Program for assessment care and possible adoption or to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.