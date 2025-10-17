The mayor of Essex is pushing for an update on social housing within Windsor and Essex County.

Sherry Bondy presented a notice of motion at County Council earlier this week, asking that administration invite the City of Windsor to attend an upcoming meeting to discuss concerns and opportunities related to social housing stock and operations.

The motion was passed by council.

The City of Windsor is the designated "Service Manager" who is responsible for the administration and funding of social housing programs in Windsor and Essex County.

Bondy says there needs to be more conversations about social housing and see where growth is possible, not only in the city, but the county as well.

She says something needs to change.

"What we know right now is what we have in place for social housing is not working. 35 people got off the geared-to-income waitlist in 2024 - that's it. We need to find a way to help more people with the dollars we have because the system is broken, it needs a complete overhaul."

Bondy says she's hoping they can have a productive conversation before moving further.

"We haven't had any new social housing stock built in the county in years. So if we're not going to make any gains with this relationship, it may be time to part ways... to go to the province and say 'this relationship where the city calls all the shots isn't working'."

She says there aren't just housing concerns in the city.

"If a young family gets into social housing, that means they can put their children in more programs, they can buy more fruits and vegetables, they have better success for the whole life-long. So we know we're not getting the housing needs met in the county with this current relationship. It's just not working. Our county residents shouldn't be forced to always go to the city if they need housing."

Bondy says she's not expecting this conversation to happen with the city this year, but is hoping that someone will come to County Council in early 2026.

There are approximately 7,300 social housing units and 34 social housing providers in Windsor and Essex County.