A chance for residents in Essex to meet with the mayor and address any concerns.

Mayor Sherry Bondy will be hosting a chat at the Harrow Arena tonight to hear concerns from residents and answer any questions.

Bondy says she's already heard from many residents in the Colchester area who are concerned with the Colchester Secondary Plan, as well as potential developments within that area.

The evening will also feature powerpoint presentations related to the Town's Official Plan, as well as the County of Essex's Official Plan.

An Official Plan sets out a series of development guidelines and strategies related to land use throughout the municipality.

She says she wants to be able to answer as many questions as possible.

"Some of the topics we hope to cover are the Official Plan, and where the Town of Essex is in the Official Plan, in particular as it relates to the Secondary Settlement Area, which is Colchester. Colchester is a hot topic, and the good thing is residents out there are really engaged, and this is kind of one place where we can all gather and talk about concerns."

Bondy says many residents in Colchester have a list of concerns with increasing density.

"One is flooding, another one is hydro capacity, drainage, transportation, and just also increasing in the service fees. So I want to be able to answer residents questions, and if I can't have the answer, bring it back to administration and then get the answer."

She says council will have to decide what the future of Colchester looks like.

"Do we want to double Colchester's size? Do we want to make it like a Grand Bend? Or do we want to keep it that little village atmosphere that people are accustomed too. Many people said they moved to Colchester because it is the way it is. So, we have some decisions to make, and I want to make sure that we are consulting residents who are our current taxpayers."

Administration will not be in attendance, however Bondy says any questions she's unable to answer she will ask administration about.

The event will be held at the Harrow Arena, located at 243 McAffee Street, and will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.