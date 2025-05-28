Two opportunities for Essex residents to connect one-on-one with mayor Sherry Bondy and deputy mayor Rob Shepley.

The town is hosting two 'Open Mic Nights' to engage in conversation, hear ideas, and envision a brighter future for the Town of Essex together!

The first night will take place on Wednesday May 28 at the Harrow Arena, 243 McAffee Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second night will happen on Monday June 9, Essex Centre Sports Complex, 60 Fairview Ave West, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Bondy says the town is overdue for open public consultation.

"Give us the good, the bad, and the ugly," Bondy said. "This is a session where everybody that comes will have an opportunity to speak. We're not going to give rebuttals, or comments right away. We're going to make notes and then get back to people."

Bondy says they're looking hear feedback on anything within municipal jurisdiction.

"Whether it's on roads, animal welfare, flooding, infrastructure, growth, the environment, those are the type of things, and each person will have a set amount of time, and if somebody wants to speak more than once, that may not happen, because we want to encourage that everybody that comes out gets a chance to speak," she said.

Bondy says she wants to make sure before the current term of council ends, that they're focusing on the priorities of residents.

"It's an opportunity for people to have face-time with us, and meet other members of the community, and just do a check in to see if we're on track of where the residents want us to be," Bondy said.

The next municipal election will be held October 26, 2026.