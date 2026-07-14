Essex man pleads guilty to illegal deer hunt in St. Thomas

A Windsor-Essex hunter has been fined for illegally bagging a deer, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Windsor-Essex hunter fined for illegally bagging deer A Windsor-Essex hunter has been fined for illegally bagging a deer, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

An Essex man has pleaded guilty to illegal deer hunting in St. Thomas.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, on Nov. 4, 2025, a conservation officer was in the West Elgin area during early-season, muzzle-loading only controlled deer hunt, and saw the man had tagged a deer while participating in a party hunt.

The officer performed an inspection and said the man was not validated for an early November hunt. It was also determined the man committed the same offense in 2024.

The deer was seized and donated as a result.

The man pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting during a controlled deer hunt and was fined $3,000.