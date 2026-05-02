An Essex man has been fined for violations of harassing Canada geese.

The man pleaded guilty to capturing, harassing and attempting to injure Canada geese under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ontario Court of Justice heard that on May 23, 2025, conservation officers were contacted by the Ontario Provincial Police to assist with an investigation involving the man harassing geese.

A conservation officer was able to determine that while the man was at the Belle River Marina in Lakeshore on the shoreline of Lake St. Clair, he caught a Canada goose gosling and attempted to injure adult geese by throwing large rocks and swatting at them with his hands.

Canada geese are federally protected migratory birds, and the public is not permitted to catch them or attempt to injure them.

The case was heard in a Windsor courtroom on February 2, 2026, where he was fined $1,000.