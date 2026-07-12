Essex man fined $3,000 for deer hunting violation

A photo of the conservation officers truck.

An Essex man has been fined after illegally taking part in a controlled deer hunt in Elgin County.

The man pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting during a controlled deer hunt and was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

A conservation officer was conducting patrols in the West Elgin area in November 2025 when the man was found with a tagged deer while participating in a party hunt.

An inspection revealed he wasn’t validated to hunt during that controlled hunt.

Investigators also discovered that the man had committed the same offence during the controlled deer hunt the year prior.

As a result, the deer was seized and later donated.

The case was heard in St. Thomas in May.