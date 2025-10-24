Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Essex man following several fraud investigations on Pelee Island, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Between April 4 and August 11, 2025, Essex County OPP received two reports from victims who said they were defrauded after hiring a local plumber to complete work.

As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Heath Rowley from Essex has been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at later dates.

The Essex County OPP encourages the public to stay alert and educated to reduce the risk of being a victim of fraud.

Before Hiring a Contractor:

- Check credentials: Ask for a business license and liability insurance.

- Verify references and reviews

- Never pay in full upfront.

Use a written contract and include:

- Contractor's full name, address, phone, and HST number

- Start and end dates

- Total cost and payment schedule

- Detailed list of materials and services

- Warranty details and cancellation terms

Get Receipts for Every Payment:

- If you pay by e-transfer or cheque, note "for home renovation deposit" in the memo line.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.