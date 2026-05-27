Essex maintains current alcohol policy despite provincial changes

Status quo in Essex.

Essex is not allowing people to bring their own alcohol to public events and plans to keep things as they are for now.

On April 30, the province expanded BYOB permits to cover outdoor cultural and community events like festivals and markets.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says council is choosing a cautious approach, citing liability risks.

“We want people to support our local businesses,” she said.

“There’s a lot of cons with encouraging bring your own alcohol to events. So we’re not there yet in the Town of Essex. Other municipalities may have their reasons for it, but it’s a huge liability exposure that we’re not taking at this moment.”

Bondy said the town currently prefers their current model with events such as the Fun Fest where there is a regulated beer tent.

“You have licensed smart servers serving, you can check everybody, can check their age, you have security,” Bondy said.

“We don’t have any of these events where we have people bring their own alcohol. Of course, it does happen from time to time, but we’re not, right at this moment, changing our municipal alcohol policy.”)

Residents are being reminded that bringing alcohol to parks, beaches, or public events is not permitted.

Bondy said bylaw officers, provincial police, and seasonal security are in place to enforce the rules, especially in areas like Colchester Beach...

“Colchester Beach, where it seems to be where people try to bring alcohol the most, we do have security through the summer months,” she said.

“So we’re hoping with public education, people just know that our public parks are not a place where we really want people drinking. There are establishments close by.”

Events with alcohol will still be allowed under the town’s existing special event policy, with applications available on the municipality’s website.

Earlier this month, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asked municipalities to consult them before making any bylaw changes, saying it would allow them to provide local data and guidance to reduce alcohol-related harm.