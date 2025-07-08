The Town of Essex has opened a public survey seeking feedback that will help shape the future of public transit within the town.

The initiative is part of the town's commitment to improving accessibility, connectivity, and sustainability in the region.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says they want to hear from all residents, businesses, labourers, and tourists.

"So if you live in Harrow, Colchester, McGregor, Essex Centre, we're encouraging you to fill this out, it'll close on August 1, and we really want to hear back from the public on what they think about future rural transit possibilities in the town," Bondy said.

Bondy says there's an interactive mapping tool available at the end of the survey where participants can visually and geographically explore the town's municipal boundary.

"They can look at locations where potential bus stops could be, any future routes where public transit could run, connections," she said.

"We want to make sure that residents, if they have feedback, if they're in Colchester and they want a transit line up, they can see where that line would go, potentially if they're in McGregor, where could they connect."

Bondy says over the years the town has heard from residents who want transit to and from Colchester.

"We want to make sure that there is enough interest from the public before we invest tax payer dollars into this," Bondy said.

"It would be great if we had an east/west line, and a north/south line. We do know that the Leamington to Windsor route is used, and it's used quite a bit from students."

The survey can be access at essex.ca/transitsurvey until August 1.

As an added incentive, survey participants will have the option to enter a draw to win $100 in Essex BIA Bucks, which can be spent at participating local businesses in downtown Essex Centre.

Bondy says all survey responses will be summarized in a future report to council expected in the fall.