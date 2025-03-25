The Liberal candidate for the riding of Essex says he doesn't think incumbent Conservative MP Chris Lewis has been 'a strong voice' in the House of Commons.

Chris Sutton is running against Lewis in the federal election.

"We need somebody who understands the industry, the industries around here. We need someone that's willing to stand up and speak for the community here and to create that strong voice. If anybody who knows me knows, I'm loud and I'm very out there in your face type of person. That's what we need right now," he says.

The first time political candidate is a farm owner and director of public affairs for the Millwright Regional Council (MRC).

Lewis was first elected to represent the riding of Essex in 2019 and re-elected in 2021.

AM800 News has reached out to Lewis for reaction but has not received a response.

Sutton believe the area needs a stronger voice right now.

"We're dealing with an administration down south, the Trump administration, that's creating issues with tariffs, there's going to be a loss of jobs. We need to fight to make sure to protect those jobs, we protect those industries and we continue to grow," he says.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all imported Canadian goods, except energy and potash, which will be taxed at 10 per cent but has paused the added tax on any goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), also known as the USMCA south of the border.

On March 12, the U.S. imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and aluminium products. Canada, in turn, imposed reciprocal tariffs on American steel and aluminium.

The federal government is prepared to unleash its second round of levies attached to $125 billion in American goods on April 2.

Sutton says he doesn't have a lot of experience in politics but he has a lot of experience working with government on various projects including the NextStar EV battery plant.

"Everybody here knows there were a lot of issues that resolved around the NextStar plant. We worked together to resolve those issues and find solutions. Moving forward, finding those solutions, is the other reason why I'm doing this. We need that voice in Ottawa," he says.

Also running for the Essex seat in the April 28 election is New Democrat candidate Lori Wightman and Jason Henry for the People's Party of Canada.

