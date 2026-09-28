Essex Fun Fest warns vendors about scam emails using 2027 logo

Essex Fun Fest is warning local businesses about fraudulent emails claiming to be from the festival’s 2027 organizers.

According to organizers, the messages use the Essex Fun Fest 2027 logo to appear legitimate and ask vendors to send payments by e-transfer.

Festival officials say the emails are not from Essex Fun Fest and stress that food vendor invitations and approvals for 2027 have not yet been issued.

Vendors are being advised not to send money, click any links, or provide personal or business information in response to the emails.

Organizers say official vendor information will only be shared through Essex Fun Fest’s recognized channels and website.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message is encouraged to contact the festival directly before taking any action.