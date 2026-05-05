A major change for this year's Essex Fun Fest.

The festival has introduced a new admission model for the July event.

Event chair Joe Garon says there will not be a 'hard admission fee' to get into the festival this year.

He says instead of the mandatory admission fee, the festival is moving to a contribution model, where guests can contribute any amount they wish at the gate.

Garon says the change is possible thanks to sponsors stepping up and assisting with the cost.

"It's been traditionally $7 the last few years," says Garon. "I think prior to COVID it was $5. Of course the gate fee enables us to bring in all the stuff that we do bring in to make the experience at the festival the best we can make it for the community, but this year we decided to give a little bit back. We got some sponsors that are going to offset the cost of entry."

He says the change was driven by the organizing committee.

"Our community's thought process was that we think we could put on a festival if we had some support from a sponsor for our daily gates so that we could introduce the donation," he says.

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Garon says the festival is for the community, and the whole intent of the festival is to break even from year to year.

He says the organizing committee understands it's not great for everybody in the community.

"There are people that are struggling, so this gives an opportunity for people that just want to come down to our festival, maybe get a little bit of food, maybe just bring their kids on the rides; it keeps a little bit of money in their pockets to do some of those things," he says.

The change was possible after the festival received help and support from Ken Knapp Ford, Countryside Chrysler Dodge, and Jeff Smith's County Chevrolet.

Festival goers can make cash donations or donations by tap.

Garon says the donations go back to the festival to help offset costs associated with the event.

The 37th edition of the Essex Fun Fest runs from July 2 to July 5.