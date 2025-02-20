A lotto win for a group of friends from Essex.

Linda Fenton, Mary Ann Reaume, Rhonda Bonneau and Sandra Brush won close to $90,000 while playing LOTTO 6/49.

They won a second prize in the December 21, 2024 draw.

The group has been playing together for five-years, starting the tradition when they all worked together at a local meat market.

They play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX weekly, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make their selections.

Fenton was the one to share the good news with her friends after scanning the ticket on the OLG app.

She told OLG, she was "in shock and with shaky hands, quickly began calling everyone to share the good news."

The four friends say winning the prize was unbelievable.

They plan to use the money on trips, paying bills, investing, saving and buying a bunch of Lindor chocolates.

The friends bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store on Talbot Street North in Essex.