Essex fire trucks now equipped with sensory support kits. From L to R: Jacey Brockman - Deputy Fire Chief, Jim Meloche - Assistant Deputy Chief, Jason Pillon - Fire Chief. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue Services)

Essex Fire and Rescue Services has rolled out sensory support kits on all of its fire trucks, giving firefighters new tools to help people experiencing sensory overload or communication challenges during emergencies.

The kits are designed to support individuals with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities and other communication needs.

Fire Chief Jason Pillon says the kits were purchased through the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council and developed in partnership with Autism Canada.

“There is non-verbal communication boards, there’s sensory and fidget tools, noise reduction earmuffs, visual supports, comfort items and firefighter themed tools and items just to help people take their mind off things obviously when it’s traumatic or a stressful situation,” Pillon said.

He says emergency crews often encounter people facing highly stressful situations.

“These sensory support kits will help our firefighters provide more inclusive and compassionate care while reducing stress for individuals with sensory sensitivities and with their families,” he said.

Pillon says the initiative is being adopted by fire departments across Ontario through the Fire Marshal’s Public Safety Council, adding the benefits will be felt immediately when crews respond to calls.

“We will carry these kits on our trucks, and they’ll help those people with autism or sensory issues during emergency calls,” he said.

Pillon says the department will replace items or purchase new kits as supplies are used.