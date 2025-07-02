The Proctor family in Essex is back with their annual fundraiser collecting cash and canned good donations in support of the Essex Area Food Bank and Society of Saint Vincent De Paul.

James Proctor and his family started the cause three years ago when the Essex Fun Fest Parade detoured down his street during streetscape construction along Talbot Street.

Proctor is a Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) worker and plant manager Dave Bellaire and Local 444 stepped up to donate a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan for the family to use to collect donations.

The family will be walking in the Essex parade on Saturday collecting donations along the route.

Proctor says the collections won't stop there.

"This year we encourage people to stop by our house anytime between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. [Saturday], my wife and I have hired a couple of bands, and we'll have some food, so it's just kind of a drop in, listen to some music, make a donation, drop your canned goods off," Proctor said.

The Proctor family home is located at 60 Hanlan Street South.

Proctor is asking people to donate foods that they enjoy eating regularly.

"They're always looking for peanut butter, they're looking for jam, canned stew, pasta, tuna is another big one for them," he said.

Proctor says they will also be collecting monetary donations and have a goal of $2,500.

"$2,500 seems like a lot, the point we keep hitting is, $2,500 is only 500 generous people, we need 500 people to donate $5 and we'll easily accomplish our goal," said Proctor.

Proctor says they are also accepting e-transfer donations to the following e-mail address: james.proctor1973.jp@gmail.com

Proctor says they were able to donate over 800lbs of food last year.

He will be holding a kick off collection event at WAP entrance gates on Thursday at 3 p.m.