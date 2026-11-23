Essex council is being asked to approve a new washroom facility at its splash pad in Essex Centre.

A report is being brought forward at a special council meeting Monday night to award the tender.

In 2025, the town conducted a structural building assessment of all town facilities and determined the washroom facility had several structural deficiencies.

It was recommended the building be demolished due to its condition.

Ward 1 councillor Katie McGuire-Blaise says the splash pad was built in 2018, but the washroom facility predates the splash pad.

She says the replacement was in the 2026 Capital Budget.

“I think we budgeted for $720,000 to demolish the building and build a new one,” says McGuire-Blaise. “We wanted to get in 2026 but with the spring and wanted to keep the splash pad open; we decided to wait until the season was done to get that going.”

The town received 13 tenders, but two were deemed noncompliant and disqualified.

The price range of the tenders was between $400,000 and $1 million.

McGuire-Blaise says administration is recommending a tender that came in under $420,000.

“That’s an incredible difference, so there are questions to ask administration, but with the price tag for demolishing and rebuilding this facility, I think it’s a good price, especially considering three years ago we built those washrooms in Heritage Gardens, and I believe the price tag on that one came in around $300,000,” she says.

McGuire-Blaise says if council approves the tender Monday night, work on the new washroom facility is expected to start this year.

She says the goal is to have the splash pad open in the spring.

The Essex Centre splash pad is located on Fairview Avenue West near the arena complex.