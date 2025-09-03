Essex council directed administration Monday night to engage the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to gather data on a busy McGregor intersection.

Ward 2 Councillor Kim Verbeek brought forward a motion seeking collision data for the intersection of County Road 11 (Walker Road) and Concession Road 11.

"Since I've been representing this ward over the years, lots of members of the community have reached out with concerns about this intersection," Verbeek said.

Verbeek said she knows of numerous crashes there.

"I hear of a lot of near misses, and I'm just asking administration to reach out to the MTO and let us know if its actually a really dangerous intersection, if there's steps we can take, or if it's more of a perception thing, which we often see," she said.

Verbeek said it was possible the town could engage the County of Essex on the issue.

"If we find out that it is a really dangerous corner as residents are saying, then maybe we'll have some data to up it to encourage the county to bring it up into their priority intersections," Verbeek said.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said she saw an accident at the intersection a few days prior to their meeting.

Bondy also noted that the intersection is not currently listed in the top 100 county priority intersections.