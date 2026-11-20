Essex County residents could see an increase in their property taxes next year.

The County released their proposed 2027 draft budget, which includes a 4.14 per cent tax increase and a net levy of approximately $152.7-million. This increase works out to roughly $23.81 a year for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

That increase is just slightly lower than the 4.17 increase projected in the pre-budget outlook released in October.

The proposed budget includes about $132-million in capital investments, with major projects focused on roads, emergency services, the new regional hospital, and housing.

The County is also increasing its annual contribution to the EMS infrastructure reserve by $1-million, bringing it to $2-million, to help pay for future emergency response facilities.

Melissa Ryan, the County’s Director of Financial Services and Treasurer, says there weren’t many changes from the initial outlook, but that could change during deliberations.

“We present the information to County Council, and at that point they get to make any decisions they want with the information that we’ve provided, and it could still potentially come down.”

She says many of the capital projects focus on roads and infrastructure.

“$11.52-million for the final phase of the County Road 42/43 expansion toward the Windsor boundary. We also have $11-million for the County Road 19 and County Road 22 intersection project, $9.4-million for the County Road 22 improvements from I.C. Roy Drive to West Belle River Road, as well as a $9-million in combined work on the Lauzon Parkway extension.”

Ryan says the public is encouraged to reach out to the county to provide feedback on the proposed budget.

“On our county website there is information on how to contact us for any feedback that the public would like to provide for two weeks. So as of December 1st at 4 p.m., we will take all of that feedback and present it to council on budget deliberation day.”

The October pre-budget outlook showed compensation and benefit increases alone were expected to account for about 2.91 per cent of the projected tax increase.

Budget deliberations are scheduled for December 2, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. If they are unable to finalize the budget in one day, a second date has been scheduled for December 16.

The final budget bylaw is expected to come before County Council for approval on January 20.

Council approved a levy increase of 2.25 per cent in the 2026 budget.