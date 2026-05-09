Essex County Youth Diversion is receiving more than $534,000 over three years to expand a new family-focused support program across Windsor-Essex.

The organization says it's shifting away from working mainly one-on-one with youth to instead support their entire family as well.

The funding will help provide family coaching, parent workshops and other supports aimed at creating more wraparound support at home.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley says early intervention at home is as important now than ever with youth engaging in more serious crimes.

"We have calls, minor calls, like say vandalism calls that have been around since the dawn of time... to now we're see a little bit more violent crime. So this is where we need partners like Youth Diversion and others to step in and really start making that difference."

Crowley says there are many reasons why youth may engage in crime.

"We're talking about abuse of substances possibly, like there's all kinds of issues, but it could be as something as simple as just lack of supervision from parents because they are too busy trying to earn a living to support for their family too."

Joanna Conrad, Executive Director of Essex County Youth Diversion, says the organization started planning for this change a few years ago.

"Families are saying to us that they feel like they're not supported, that they don't have the tools in their toolbox to be able to help their child with de-escalation of high emotions. Parents were struggling and looking for supports and we weren't necessarily providing them at the time."

Youth Diversion is also receiving a separate $100,000 grant for its RESET program which helps youth with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, and intellectual disabilities build emotional regulation and coping skills.

The RESET program is being piloted in collaboration with community partners, including the Greater Essex County District School Board, with a shared goal of reducing behavioural incidents, strengthening relationships, and improving long-term outcomes for youth.