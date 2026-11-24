Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday dinner foods featuring roast turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, green beans, and sweet potatoes vegetable side dishes, with pumpkin and apple pie desserts. The poultry rests on a kitchen counter cutting board, prepared for a party. Abundant fall meals are USA celebration traditions.

An annual tradition in Essex County is marking 80 years of celebrating U.S. Thanksgiving.

Cottam United Church will celebrate its 80th Annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner on Thursday, November 26.

The long-standing tradition was started to give cottagers from the U.S. a chance to have a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal while they are away from home in Essex County.

Event Chair Rick Mayea says they look at this as 80 years of two countries and one Thanksgiving tradition.

“What we say is that governments may disagree, but good neighbours remain good neighbours. We don’t take any of that into consideration,” he says.

Organizers will prepare up to 1,200 traditional turkey dinners for the day, which will be served out between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in a drive-thru set-up outside the church.

The dinner includes turkey, cranberries, mash potatoes, peas, gravy, stuffing, squash, a bun, and a choice of apple, blueberry, cherry, or pumpkin pie.

Mayea says it’s a crazy amount of food that they prepare for this one day.

“800 pounds of potatoes, 1400 pounds of meat. There’s 140 or 150 kg of peas. An endless amount of stuffing and squash. I think we have 25 bushels,” he says.

Those who wanted to take part had to pre-purchase the $25 meal and book a time to pick up due to the volume of food being prepared.

Organizers aim to serve up 90 meals every 15 minutes.

Mayea says they start cooking the meal Thursday morning, which includes 56 turkeys.

“Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens has always been generous to us; they cook a bunch for us. OG Pizza helps us by cooking a bunch of them in their kitchen. We have around 40 volunteers that cook them in their ovens at home,” he says.

Cottam United Church is located at 137 County Road 34 West.

The profits from the event will go toward the church’s general fund.