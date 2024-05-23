Ontario Provincial Police officers in Essex County issued the most speeding tickets in the OPP's West Region during Canada Road Safety Week.

Officers laid 271 speeding tickets during Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 14 to 20 and included the Victoria Day long weekend.

Officers also laid three stunt driving-street racing charges, nine impaired driving charges, one distracted driving charge, two careless driving charges, and eight charges for not wearing a seatbelt.

Province-wide, the OPP laid close to 14,700 traffic-related charges during Canada Road Safety Week, including 7,860 speeding charges and 204 stunt driving and racing charges.

The week-long campaign also resulted in 254 impaired driving charges, 158 distracted driving charges, 155 careless driving charges, and 901 charges for not wearing a seatbelt.

Four people were killed in separate road collisions, and three boaters lost their lives in OPP-patroled regions of Ontario.