Essex County tops in speeding and distracted driving charges: OPP

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

Some staggering numbers coming out of Essex County following a Canada Day long weekend traffic campaign by Ontario Provincial Police.

The campaign across the OPP’s West Region, which ran from June 26 until July 5, highlighted the importance of lifesaving equipment like seatbelts, helmets, and personal flotation devices.

Police also focused their education and enforcement efforts on discouraging unsafe driving behaviours, such as speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

Officers in Essex County laid 432 speeding charges, the most in the West Region. A total of 1,828 speeding charges were laid by officers with the 13 detachments across the West Region.

Essex County officers also laid 11 distracted driving charges, also the most in the West Region.

Out of the 102 impaired driving charges, 13 were in Essex County, the second most in the West Region.

There were 74 seatbelt charges laid locally, also the most in the West Region.

Officers also laid two charges dealing with personal flotation devices.

In all, the officers in the West Region laid 304 charges for failure to wear a seatbelt, 17 personal flotation device charges, and 39 distracted driving charges.