Officers with the OPP's West Region, which includes Essex County, were kept very busy during the Easter long weekend.

OPP officers conducted a traffic campaign between March 29 and April 1, and were focused on seatbelt use.

The campaign resulted in 194 seatbelt charges being laid, but also 40 stunt driving charges, 27 distracted driving charges, 29 impaired driving charges, and 1559 speeding charges, the most speeding charges laid of any OPP Region in Ontario.

In Essex County, 13 seatbelt charges were laid, 132 speeding charges, four stunt driving/racing charges, one distracted charge, and 9 impaired driving charges, which was the highest number of impaired driving charges of any OPP West Region detachment.

OPP say a driver can be charged and face a fine between $240-$1,000 and two demerit points if they or any of their passengers under the age of 16 are not wearing a seatbelt or secured in a proper child car seat.

The OPP's West Region includes, Brant County, Grey Bruce (Wiarton), Chatham-Kent, Elgin County, Essex County, Grey County (Chatsworth), Haldimand County, Huron County, Lambton County, Middlesex County, Norfolk County, Oxford County, Perth County, South Bruce, Wellington County.