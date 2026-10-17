Essex County ticket wins big while $90-million Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed

A lottery player in Essex County is waking up $1 million richer after matching a winning Maxmillions selection in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The winning Essex County ticket was one of four $1-million Maxmillions prizes sold in Ontario, alongside tickets purchased in London, Oxford County and through OLG.ca.

Meanwhile, a ticket sold in Chatham-Kent claimed a Maxplus prize worth $50,000.

Despite those local wins, the record-setting $90 million Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed and will roll over to Tuesday’s draw.

In addition to the jackpot, players will have a chance at an estimated 20 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each and 90 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each, bringing the total top prizes available to $119 million.

The $90 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.