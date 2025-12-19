Essex County continues to lead in the latest Festive RIDE campaign numbers.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 33 impaired charges have been laid in Essex County through the fourth week of the campaign, the most in the West Region.

Officers in Lambton County laid 23 charges, while officers in Middlesex laid 19 charges.

To date, West Region OPP officers have conducted over 2,000 (2,076) RIDE check events across 13 West Region detachments, with 184 total impaired driving charges, and 27 warn-range suspensions laid.

Across the province, OPP officers have laid 832 impaired driving charges and 92 warn-range suspensions in just shy of 7,300 RIDE check events in OPP-patrolled areas across Ontario.

The Festive RIDE campaign runs until January 1, 2026.