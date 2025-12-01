Essex County is bracing for a Nashville Takeover next June.

A festival that organizers say is built for connection, not crowds-limited capacity for an authentic experience.

Presented by the Backyard Music Co., the Nashville Takeover will assume control of 13 towns across Canada. Each one transformed for three days into an intimate Nashville-style songwriter haven with surprise artists, across multiple intimate venues/secret locations.

Founder Scotty James said the idea came from taking over people's backyards for parties before the ultimate takeover of Port Stanley and Collingwood, Ont. this past summer.

"It's meant to be more intimate and breaks down the typical barriers that festivals have, big stages, lights, and stuff like that. These are more intimate spread across multiple different venues. In this case it'll be spread across multiple venues in the county in different towns like Amherstburg, Kingsville and Tecumseh," he said.

James said they will be flying in over 15 artists from Nashville, including some Canadians as well.

"These are top songwriters that are on the rise. We actually don't release the line-up of the artists, it's a complete surprise, but, you get to really discover these artists in the moment right when they're walking on stage, that's when you discover them very authentically," said James.

James said the 13 takeover towns were selected through a social media campaign that asked residents to vote through direct messages or comments.

"Essex County was one that really stood out in terms of community pride and community engagement so that's how we selected it," he said.

The Nashville Takeover for Essex County is scheduled for June 5-7, 2026.

Tickets range from $59 for one day, $99 for a full weekend pass, and $249 for the founders VIP pass.

More information can be found here .

The event is presented in part by GL Heritage, Walkerville Brewery, The Drive Magazine, Windsor Eats, and Urban Home.

Other towns include Orillia, Burlington, Orangeville, Stratford, Prince Edward County, Port Stanley, Collingwood, Sarnia, Kawartha Lakes, Terrace, BC, Cochrane, AB, and Moncton, NB.