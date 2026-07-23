Essex County sees 13 charges as OPP wraps up commercial vehicle enforcement blitz

Provincial police in West Region have wrapped up this year’s Operation Safe Driver traffic campaign, targeting the driving behaviours most often linked to commercial motor vehicle collisions.

Between July 12-18, officers across 13 OPP detachments laid 143 charges related to commercial vehicle safety, including speeding, improper lane changes and following too closely.

In Essex County, OPP officers issued 13 of those charges.

The largest category involved permits, plates and driver’s license violations with five charges. Officers also laid four inspection and maintenance charges, two speeding charges and two distracted driving charges.

Police say the annual campaign is aimed at improving safety for both commercial drivers and the motoring public by focusing enforcement efforts on behaviours known to contribute to serious crashes.