Essex County residents petition for changes to Green Bin program

The organic waste green bin placed at the curb for pick-up. May 2026.

A petition signed by more than 250 people was not enough to sway Essex County Council to change the structure of the Green Bin Program.

County resident Carolyn Crankshaw presented the petition to council Wednesday night in an effort to create an option for residents to opt out.

The petition sought provisions specifically for seniors, low-income households, residents who actively compost at home, residents with disabilities or mobility limitations and rural or minimal-waste households.

Rather than being held online, Crankshaw noted all signatures were received in person through efforts in the community.

Crankshaw, a resident of McGregor, noted that many people she spoke with wished there were more options.

“A lot of them just said they do this at home, and there should have been more options presented so that it would not cost people, especially when there’s other options that are available to people,” she explained.

She said her petition was not “anti-green bin” or a bid to stop people from composting, but to let people have a choice.

“They do home composting and have been for years, a lot of people have farms and use it for their own gardening. I have heard from residents who are disabled as well, saying they can’t even use the bin.”

In March, county council voted 11-3 against a motion to use reserve funding to pay for the program rather than relying on user fees.

Council can still change how the green bin program is funded in 2029, including shifting the cost onto the general tax levy once all seven municipalities are fully on the program.

“I realize it’s not a lot of money, but when you already have so little money that you’re stretching. This extra expense is a lot for some people,” she added.

A letter included on Wednesday’s agenda showed charges for the initial 15 months of service for the four municipalities which have begun using the Green Bin Program.

The estimated 2026 charges are as follows:

Essex – $186.11

Lakeshore – $187.91

LaSalle – $187.87

Tecumseh – $183.64

Fees cover the costs associated with collection, processing, contractual obligations and program administration.

Phase 2 municipalities, Amherstburg, Kingsville and Leamington, will begin receiving service this fall.