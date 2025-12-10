Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is working to address issues that have resulted in a backlog of record checks for employment or volunteer positions.

The delay is a province-wide issue that's impacting all types of online record checks, including those for employment, volunteering, and vulnerable sector checks-detailing convictions, charges, and orders.

Provincial police rely on a third-party vendor for the online applications, which has played a role in the delays along with the volume of applications, which has created a minimum wait of 12 weeks to process the checks depending on the complexity of the application.

The move to online also removed an in-person option for applications.

Superintendent Mark Loucas told Monday's Essex County OPP Detachment Board North meeting that the third-party service provider has hired additional staff, while locally, the service is now allowed to use staff already trained to handle criminal record checks to help work on the backlog.

He says they recognize this is a failure in terms of having an adequate and effective service to the community.

"My recommendation is that as soon as you think or feel you may be interested in community work, come and get your criminal record check done as quickly as possible. Go through the online portal; see what you can find on there. If you're having difficulties, feel free to pick up the phone and call one of our detachments if you live in the area or pop into one of our offices and we'll help you," he says.

Loucas says they understand the community frustration.

"Just that they understand their voices have been heard. We identified it as an issue, and we've been working hard to get ahead of it. I think the process that we have in place now with the third party hiring additional staff, getting that backlog caught up, and us utilizing our members' help with that is going to help get us back on track again," he says.

Loucas adds if someone comes into a detachment for help, they won't just send them to the online system; they will be able to help them navigate that process.

He expects it will still take time to get caught up but did not provide a timeline.