The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are introducing a new wellness program.

The OPP Wellness Service Dog Program is part of the service's ongoing commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of its members.

At the heart of the program is Ranger, an 18-month-old Labrador/Golden Retriever cross, who is partnered with a peer-support trained OPP officer.

Ranger brings not only comfort and calmness to the OPP service, but also fun by offering waves and fist bumps as his signature moves.

The newest puppy addition was born and raised through the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) program, and received specialized training as a Facility Dog.

Ranger will be used in a range of wellness initiatives across the organization including wellness visits, incident debriefs, police funerals and memorial services, among others.