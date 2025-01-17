The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are welcoming a new K9 team.

The team will include Provincial Constable Brett Holland, who is a five-year veteran with the OPP, and Vinny, who is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Vinny's training qualifications include tracking for lost/missing and wanted persons, criminal apprehension and tactical obedience.

The pair recently completed a 21-week K9 General Service Course, and have more training planned for Narcotic and Firearm/Ammunition Detection in the near future.

The pair will be replacing Provincial Constable Milan Matovski and K9 Maximus. Maximus retired in 2023 and now Staff Sergeant Matovski recently transferred to OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.

The K9 Unit is a specialized unit whose timeliness to a scene is crucial.